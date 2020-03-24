Second virus case in Cass County confirmed

PAPILLION – Another Cass County resident has a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), an official with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to two, according to Sarah Schram, health director.

This new case involves a female in her 20s with a “travel history,” Schram said, adding she didn’t know the woman’s place of residence.

“We just found out yesterday (Monday),” Schram said of this new case.

Health officials believe the woman’s illness came from traveling recently, Schram said.

The woman’s symptoms are mild and she is recovering at home, Schram said.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s, the county’s first confirmed virus case, is also recovering at his home, Schram said.

“His symptoms are improving,” she said.

Three new cases have also been confirmed in Sarpy County, Schram said.

