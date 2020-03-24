Second virus case in Cass County confirmed

PAPILLION – Another Cass County resident has a confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), an official with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced on Tuesday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to two, according to Sarah Schram, health director.
This new case involves a female in her 20s with a “travel history,” Schram said, adding she didn’t know the woman’s place of residence.
“We just found out yesterday (Monday),” Schram said of this new case.
Health officials believe the woman’s illness came from traveling recently, Schram said.
The woman’s symptoms are mild and she is recovering at home, Schram said.
Meanwhile, a man in his 50s, the county’s first confirmed virus case, is also recovering at his home, Schram said.
“His symptoms are improving,” she said.
Three new cases have also been confirmed in Sarpy County, Schram said.
According to a press release from her department on Monday, “Four new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Health Department’s jurisdiction, bringing the total number of cases in the department’s jurisdiction to eight (six in Sarpy County, two in Cass County).
“Three of the individuals are Sarpy County residents and one resides in Cass County. Contact investigations are underway and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department with assistance from DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) is rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department also issued the following message on Tuesday afternoon: Residents of Cass County with recent travel from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand or Vietnam are asked to call the department at 402-537-6970 to discuss options for care and monitoring, as well as to minimize the potential for person-to-person transmission.
The department is also reminding residents of the steps they can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and if you are ill stay home.
• Put distance between yourself and others – around 6 feet.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update the local community as new information becomes available. For questions regarding the Coronavirus visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or call 402-339-4334.
