Sedlak named Miss Plattsmouth 2020

Riley earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average all four years, as well as serving on the student council during that time.

As a member of the National Honor Society, Riley volunteered at a local church soup kitchen, along with baby- sitting small children so that their parents could attend PTO meetings at the elementary school.

She also served as president of the school’s Academy Core Leadership program in which the students set and reach goals to further enhance the education and experience at the school.

Riley was a member of the program’s ATEAM that focuses on the subjects of architecture/construction, transportation/logistics, environment and agriculture, art and manufacturing.

Not surprisingly, Riley began classes this week at the University of Nebraska at Omaha to study architecture engineering. She received a Regents Scholarship that covers her tuition there.

“She is so down to earth,” Cruse said of Riley. “She is such a smart girl and a good speaker.”

In normal years, Miss Plattsmouth would reign over such events as the Harvest Festival, as well as competing for the Miss Cass County title at the county fair.

This year, though, those events had to be canceled.