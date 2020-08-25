Sedlak named Miss Plattsmouth 2020

PLATTSMOUTH – A few weeks back as Riley Sedlak was taking a break at her job at Bomgaars, she noticed an email coming in on her phone.
It read simply, “You won.”
That’s how Riley learned she was named Miss Plattsmouth for 2020.
She would receive her crown in the mail.
Normally, the crowning of Miss Plattsmouth would occur during a large public event like the Food Truck Wars where the crowd would cheer and take photos.
However, this is no normal year because of COVID-19 that has canceled practically all local gatherings.
The email and the package with her crown were sent from the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce that sponsors this competition.
“It was nothing glamourous,” said Cindy Cruse, executive director. “But, Riley took it in great strides.”
In fact, Riley’s emotions for being selected Miss Plattsmouth are no doubt similar to those of past winners.
“I was super excited,” she said. “It’s definitely an honor.”
Riley is a 2020 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and her accomplishments in the classroom and as a student leader may be difficult for future students to match.
Riley earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average all four years, as well as serving on the student council during that time.
As a member of the National Honor Society, Riley volunteered at a local church soup kitchen, along with baby- sitting small children so that their parents could attend PTO meetings at the elementary school.
She also served as president of the school’s Academy Core Leadership program in which the students set and reach goals to further enhance the education and experience at the school.
Riley was a member of the program’s ATEAM that focuses on the subjects of architecture/construction, transportation/logistics, environment and agriculture, art and manufacturing.
Not surprisingly, Riley began classes this week at the University of Nebraska at Omaha to study architecture engineering. She received a Regents Scholarship that covers her tuition there.
“She is so down to earth,” Cruse said of Riley. “She is such a smart girl and a good speaker.”
In normal years, Miss Plattsmouth would reign over such events as the Harvest Festival, as well as competing for the Miss Cass County title at the county fair.
This year, though, those events had to be canceled.
Riley seems to take this disappointment in stride.
“I hope there is something, but if not, I understand.”
