Semi driver escapes injury in Louisville accident

LOUISVILLE – A semi-truck driver apparently escaped serious injury after the semi and a trailer overturned on Nebraska Highway 50 on Wednesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Bruggemann, deputies from his department, along with Louisville Fire/Rescue personnel and Cass County medics, shortly after 11:10 a.m. responded to a one-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Walnut Street and Hwy. 50 in Louisville.

A semi-truck and trailer, driven by Colton Craig, 28, of Deshler, was hauling concrete powder when Craig did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and turned left onto Hwy. 50, the sheriff said.

The load of that powder shifted causing the semi and trailer to overturn. Craig was checked out by medical personnel, the sheriff said.

The semi and trailer sustained damage and were towed away, he said.

