Semi reported stolen in Cass County

GREENWOOD – A report has been filed concerning a stolen semi.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at about 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, his department responded to Cubby's Greenwood Truck Plaza, 13504 238th St. in rural Greenwood, concerning a theft of a black 1991 Peterbilt with a sleeper cab. The semi, featuring painted white lettering of H & H Hunt on the side, was pulling a silver 2013 Wilson aluminum cattle trailer.

The reporting party told authorities he had parked the semi and trailer at Cubby's on the previous Sunday evening and when he returned on Wednesday found the semi and trailer missing.

Brueggemann said the investigation is continuing.

