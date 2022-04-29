Semis collide, driver taken to hospital

GREENWOOD – An accident involving two semis in western Cass County on Wednesday sent one person to a hospital.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that at 3:08 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Greenwood fire/rescue personnel, were called out to the area of 12413 Nebraska Highway 63.

According to the sheriff, a 1987 Peterbilt with a trailer and driven by Andrew A. Lewis, 29, of Roca, was heading north on the highway when it was run off the road and onto the shoulder by a southbound 2000 Freightliner with trailer. That truck was driven by Larry D. Helm, 50, out of Omaha.

Helm could not remember what happened other than saying Lewis came into his lane, Brueggemann said.

Tracks and skid marks, however, showed Helm drove left of center, ran into the rear end of the trailer Lewis was pulling and then ran into the ditch on the northbound shoulder, Brueggemann said. Helm was transported to a hospital. Charges are pending, the sheriff said.

