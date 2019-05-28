LOUISVILLE – Louisville students saw their work in the fine arts bear positive fruit in the form of a state proclamation this month.
Nebraska State Senator Robert Clements visited Louisville’s campus May 20 to present school officials with a copy of Legislative Resolution 100. Clements introduced the legislation this spring to officially recognize Louisville for earning the 2018 NebraskARTS Award. Members of the Unicameral passed LR 100 on May 7.
Clements said he was impressed with Louisville’s array of opportunities for students both in academics and extracurricular activities. He has several grandchildren in the school district and was excited to learn about the NebraskARTS Award. He said he wanted to make sure others in the state noticed Louisville’s achievements in the fine arts.
“This is a very nice accomplishment for Louisville,” Clements said. “I’m glad the legislature passed this so we could recognize your school.”
Louisville Junior/Senior High School Principal Brett Schwartz accepted a framed copy of LR 100 from Clements on behalf of the school district. Schwartz said it provided additional confirmation of Louisville’s prominent status in the statewide fine arts community.
“This is about our students and what they have accomplished here at Louisville,” Schwartz said.
Elementary, middle and high school students gathered in the LHS gym for the presentation ceremony. Clements told them Louisville had demonstrated high educational standards and had provided many fine arts opportunities at all grade levels. He then read the contents of LR 100 to the audience.
Schwartz invited all students who had participated in activities such as band, choir, speech and theater to come forward for a group photo at the end of the ceremony. Dozens of students surrounded Clements and Schwartz on the gym floor for the picture. Louisville fine arts teachers Kevin White, Allison Bauers, Tristan Bassinger and Nick Krause, Louisville Activities Director Rob Geise and Nebraskans for the Arts Executive Director Doug Zbylut joined them.
Nebraskans for the Arts sponsors the NebraskARTS Award each year. The organization honors two school districts that have supported and encouraged achievement across a wide spectrum of fine arts. These include music, theater, speech, drama, dance, cheer and other media and visual arts.
Nebraskans for the Arts officials presented Louisville leaders with the NebraskARTS Award during a special ceremony in November 2018. Louisville and Norfolk were the only two Nebraska school districts to be selected for the 2018 honor.
Representatives of the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska State Board of Education, Nebraska Legislature and Nebraskans for the Arts attended the November event. They watched a ceremony that included performances from many Louisville fine arts groups.