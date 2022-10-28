SENCA officials to host weatherization program in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Many people weatherize their homes in order to stay warm and keep money in their pockets.

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) members will provide tips to local residents on the best ways to insulate their homes in early November.

SENCA officials will host their “Energy Focused Open House” on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event will run from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at SENCA’s Cass County office, located at 1215 South 15th St. in Plattsmouth. Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) representatives are partnering with SENCA for the program.

SENCA Development Director Susan Keholm said the organization’s goal is to help families and individuals learn how to reduce costs and increase the health and safety of their homes.

“SENCA has provided weatherization assistance to economically-challenged households for more than 40 years,” Keholm said. “SENCA is hosting this event to help increase awareness of some of the energy resources available to local and area residents.”

SENCA is tying in the program to National Weatherization Day, which is observed nationwide on Oct. 30 each year. SENCA representatives will hold a blower door presentation during the Plattsmouth event and will share information from their weatherization programs. Keholm said the average home experiences a reduction of 18.7 percent in heating costs after using the SENCA tips.

The Plattsmouth program is intended for people of all ages and backgrounds. The organization places an emphasis on weatherizing homes of the elderly, people with disabilities and homes with small children, as their budgets are often stretched the tightest. SENCA helps people in Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson and Sarpy counties with weatherization services.

Black Hills Energy, NPPD and OPPD representatives will be available at the Plattsmouth event. They will share information and answer questions about their services and weatherization programs. All three companies will provide advice on a number of energy-saving issues.

Keholm said refreshments will be served at the Nov. 8 event. The event will be free to the public and there is no pre-registration required.