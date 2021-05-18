Senior center to reopen on June 1

PLATTSMOUTH – After being closed for more than a year because of COVID-19, the Plattsmouth Senior Center, 308 S. 18th St., plans to reopen on June 1.

“We haven’t been open since March of 2020,” said Carol Gray, center director. “It has been over a year that we’ve not had any activities.

The center plans to open with in-house meals and limited activities consisting of card playing and coffee socials for the time being before other activities could start.

“Nobody has to join. Anyone can just call in for lunch or cards. And, coffee social time is just a walk-in. Nobody has to call for that activity.”

The center wasn’t totally shut down during the pandemic, as staff delivered lunches to those who called in, and the use of the walking track was available through the adjacent Community Center entrance.

There were, however, no exercise classes, card parties or coffee socials, according to Gray.

The center will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., she said.

A decision on whether people going there need to wear masks and to follow social distancing guidelines wasn’t yet finalized with city officials as of Tuesday.

“We’re looking forward to reopening and to see people we haven’t seen in over a year,” Gray said.

