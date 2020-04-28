Sense of normalcy returning to Cass County businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Restaurants, places of worship, childcare facilities, beauty/barber shops and other businesses in Cass County will be able to return to some sense of normalcy next Monday following recent action by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts easing restrictions on public gatherings.

His action also includes Sarpy and Douglas counties.

Restaurants:

As of Monday, restaurants can serve dine-in customers if all of the following conditions are met:

* The restaurant limits seating to 50 percent of the rated occupancy maximum at all times.

* The restaurant seats parties at least six feet apart.

* All dining parties are restricted to no more than six persons (groups larger than six will need to sit at separate tables).

* Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited.

* Restaurant staff must serve food directly to customers or implement buffet orders from the customer table. No customer self-service will be allowed.

* Bar seating is not permitted.

* Patrons may only consume alcohol on the premises if also consuming a meal.