Sense of normalcy returning to Cass County businesses

LINCOLN – Restaurants, places of worship, childcare facilities, beauty/barber shops and other businesses in Cass County will be able to return to some sense of normalcy next Monday following recent action by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts easing restrictions on public gatherings.
His action also includes Sarpy and Douglas counties.
Restaurants:
As of Monday, restaurants can serve dine-in customers if all of the following conditions are met:
* The restaurant limits seating to 50 percent of the rated occupancy maximum at all times.
* The restaurant seats parties at least six feet apart.
* All dining parties are restricted to no more than six persons (groups larger than six will need to sit at separate tables).
* Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited.
* Restaurant staff must serve food directly to customers or implement buffet orders from the customer table. No customer self-service will be allowed.
* Bar seating is not permitted.
* Patrons may only consume alcohol on the premises if also consuming a meal.
* Bars that do not serve food will remain limited to carry-out sales and delivery only.
Other businesses:
As of Monday, beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors/studios can open. These establishments will be added to the list of gatherings subject to the 10-person rule.
The governor’s new directive will require both workers and patrons of these establishments to wear masks.
Places of worship:
As of Monday, places of worship will be allowed to open under the following conditions:
* They will need to ensure six feet of separation between different household units.
* It will not be permissible to pass items among worshippers.
Childcare facilities:
* As of Monday, childcare facilities will be permitted to have up to 15 kids per room/space.
* All other state provisions, statutes and regulations (including child-to-staff ratios) still apply.
Other Establishments:
* Bars, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters and indoor theaters/playhouses will remain closed statewide until May 31, though the governor may revise that prior to that date.
