Seyfer earns prestigious history writing award

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth resident Harlan Seyfer has used his love of history to carve out a successful career as a researcher and writer.

He will be recognized for his dedication to his craft at a national conference in September.

Members of the Oregon-California Trails Association (OCTA) announced this past weekend that they had selected Seyfer to receive the 2022 Merrill J. Mattes Award. OCTA members present the award to the author of an article in the “Overland Journal” publication that they feel best reflects the goals of OCTA and excellence in writing and research.

William Hill, publications chair of the OCTA, told The Journal he was impressed with Seyfer’s ability to unearth facts and relay them to others through his writing. Seyfer conducted research about people who journeyed on the Mormon Trail for the publication. His article appeared in the Spring 2021 edition of the “Overland Journal” and examined pioneers who traveled in 1850.

“Harlan’s article ‘The Mormon Trail of 1850’ concerns the westward migration and is an outstanding example of writing and research,” Hill said.

The Mormon Trail was a 1,300-mile long route from Nauvoo, Ill., to a spot just southeast of the Great Salt Lake in present-day Utah. Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers left Nauvoo in 1847 and traveled up the Platte River Valley in Nebraska. Thousands of people on the Mormon Trail gathered each winter at a settlement called Florence, which is now on the northeast side of Omaha.

People traveled westward on the Mormon Trail for more than 20 years. The completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869, provided a quicker way for people to go to Utah. The U.S. National Park Service has designated the route as a national historic trail.

Seyfer will receive the Merrill J. Mattes Award at the annual convention of the OCTA. The event will take place Sept. 1 in Casper, Wyo.

The OCTA is a national organization based in Independence, Mo., that is dedicated to the study, education and preservation of Western migration trails. Members oversee research and preservation activities on famous trails such as the Oregon, California and Mormon and lesser-known pathways such as the Cherokee, Overland and Southern.

The OCTA has 11 chapters spread across the western half of the United States. Members take students on field trips to various trail sites, share stories of the experiences of pioneers with the public and work to preserve the trails and their history.

Seyfer is the current president of the Nebraska chapter of OCTA. The Nebraska chapter works with trails that are spread across the state. Many trails converged at a fort near present-day Kearney before following the Platte River across the western section of Nebraska.

Seyfer, a retired aerospace engineer, has published more than 100 articles about historical events, places and people. He has explored topics ranging from the European discovery of the Platte River to experiences of Cass County residents in the Great Depression. He has also presented many papers at conferences and seminars.

Seyfer has provided historical knowledge to the OCTA, Cass County Historical Society, Plattsmouth Historic Preservation Board, Plattsmouth Main Street Association and Plattsmouth Main Street National Historic District. He has also taught history classes at the Southeast Community College Learning Center in Plattsmouth.