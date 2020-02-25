Seyfer secures state honor

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth resident Harlan Seyfer has used his love of reading and research to become one of Cass County’s pre-eminent historians.

Future residents will read about him in their own history books as one of the first recipients of a major state honor.

Seyfer received the History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award at the Plattsmouth Main Street Association’s annual meeting on Monday night. Seyfer is one of just 45 people in Nebraska to receive the inaugural award.

History Nebraska representative Bryan Zimmer presented Seyfer with a commemorative pin and an award certificate at the meeting. He said the state historical society appreciated Seyfer’s commitment to researching and chronicling dozens of Nebraska stories over the years.

“The goal of History Nebraska is to promote and share stories of the history of this state,” Zimmer said. “It is people like Harlan who make this possible.”

Plattsmouth Main Street Association Executive Director Charles Jones echoed those comments. He said Seyfer had been a valuable member of the organization for the past decade and was very deserving of the state honor.