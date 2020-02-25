Seyfer secures state honor

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth resident Harlan Seyfer has used his love of reading and research to become one of Cass County’s pre-eminent historians.
Future residents will read about him in their own history books as one of the first recipients of a major state honor.
Seyfer received the History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award at the Plattsmouth Main Street Association’s annual meeting on Monday night. Seyfer is one of just 45 people in Nebraska to receive the inaugural award.
History Nebraska representative Bryan Zimmer presented Seyfer with a commemorative pin and an award certificate at the meeting. He said the state historical society appreciated Seyfer’s commitment to researching and chronicling dozens of Nebraska stories over the years.
“The goal of History Nebraska is to promote and share stories of the history of this state,” Zimmer said. “It is people like Harlan who make this possible.”
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth Main Street Association Executive Director Charles Jones echoed those comments. He said Seyfer had been a valuable member of the organization for the past decade and was very deserving of the state honor.
“Tonight we’re doing something that is long overdue,” Jones said. “Over the years Harlan has been providing amazing support to this organization through his work as our historian since 2010. He has been very instrumental in this organization’s success.”
Seyfer has published more than 100 articles about numerous historical events, places and people in his career. He has explored topics ranging from the European discovery of the Platte River to pioneers who traveled on the Oxbow Trail. He has also presented many papers at conferences and seminars.
Seyfer, a retired aerospace engineer, has provided historical knowledge to the Plattsmouth Historic Preservation Board, Plattsmouth Main Street Association, Plattsmouth Main Street National Historic District and Oregon-California Trails Association. He has also taught history classes at the Southeast Community College Learning Center in Plattsmouth.
Seyfer beamed when Zimmer asked him to step forward to receive the honor.
“Thank you very much,” Seyfer said. “I really appreciate it.”