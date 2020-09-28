Shed total loss in Sunday fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – It took local firefighters less than five minutes on Sunday to put out a shed fire in the 1600 block of Valley Street.

At about 3:35 p.m., Plattsmouth Fire and EMS crews responded to a fire in the back yard of a residence on that block, said Fire Chief Mike Wilson. While responding, crews could see black smoke from a good distance away, Wilson said.

On arrival, crews deployed a line and began a fire attack, and in less than five minutes the fire was knocked down and extinguished, he said.

The shed and its contents, however, were a total loss, Wilson said. There was also damage to other items due to the heat from the fire.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries,” Wilson said.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded, with police assisting, he added.

The cause of the fire was unknown other than heat, fuel and oxygen, Wilson said.

