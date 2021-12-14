Sheriff candidate gets mayor's support

PLATTSMOUTH - Robert Sorenson, a candidate for Cass County sheriff, has received the endorsement of Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, Sorenson’s campaign announced this week.

In a statement from the campaign, Lambert said, “I am proudly announcing my support for Robert Sorenson for Cass County sheriff. As the mayor of Plattsmouth and a former Nebraska senator I’ve spent and dedicated a large part of my life to making Nebraska and Plattsmouth a better place.

“I’ve personally known Robert Sorenson for 14 years. I especially appreciate that he has also spent a large part of his life earning his own record of selfless service to our communities.”

The mayor added that he believes in Sorenson’s plans for “New Leadership, New Direction.”

“I’m voting for Robert Sorenson and hope you will, too,” Lambert said.

The Plattsmouth mayor is a long-standing, respected and accomplished servant to Plattsmouth, Cass County, and Nebraska, Sorenson’s campaign said.

The election for Cass County sheriff will be in 2022.

