Sheriff candidate gets support from Weeping Water mayor

PLATTSMOUTH – Another political leader has come forward to endorse Robert Sorenson as the next sheriff for Cass County.

Weeping Water Mayor Michael Barrett announced this week he’s supporting Sorenson to replace the current sheriff, William Brueggemann, who is retiring.

Sorenson is a Plattsmouth police officer currently serving as the school resource officer for Plattsmouth Community Schools.

“He’s got experience and I think he’ll do a good job,” Barrett said.

The mayor recalled how Sorenson visited the community’s City Council to discuss his goals for that position, as well as taking questions from the council.

“He’s the only candidate to visit with us,” Barrett said.

Sorenson has done that elsewhere, according to Barrett.

“He seems to be the only candidate that has gone everywhere listening to people,” Barrett said. “To me, that’s important.”

Barrett joins an endorsement list that includes Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

“He’s an excellent Plattsmouth police officer and has been with us a number of years,” Lambert said. “He’s a community leader who takes part in lots of activities.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 34 has announced its unanimous support for Sorenson. According to the county’s election office, Sorenson, who lives in Nehawka, is one of two men seeking that position.

The other is Lawrence Burke of Louisville.

