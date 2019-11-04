{{featured_button_text}}
Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, along with school resource officers Deputy Michael McKneely and Deputy Rob Rice, attended the recent Plattsmouth High School "Trunk or Treat" event.

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 30 participated in Plattsmouth High School's "Trunk or Treat," an annual event that promotes friendship between students, staff, businesses, parents and children, while also offering a safe environment for all.

The event this year was moved inside due to the weather but that didn't slow down the kids. Approximately 750 people stopped by the sheriff's table to show the officers their costumes or to simply to say hello.

Different student groups dressed up in Halloween themes and passed out candy to the kids who went from group to group.

Organizations were located in the high school commons and in different classrooms.

