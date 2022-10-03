Sheriff seeks info on Jeep that eluded authorities

EAGLE – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a pursuit early Monday morning.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a deputy from his department conducted a traffic stop of a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee on U.S. Highway 34 near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 63.

As the deputy approached the Jeep, the driver fled from the stop, Brueggemann said. Deputies began to pursue the vehicle, but lost sight of it.

A short time later, according to Brueggemann, deputies observed the Jeep again near 310th Street and Church Road. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled, driving recklessly down dirt roads. Deputies pursued the car on back roads until one patrol car lost control and ended up in a ditch, the sheriff said.

Louisville rescue staff was paged to the scene to check on the deputy, but no serious injuries were sustained, and the deputy signed off at the scene, Brueggemann said.

The Jeep fled the area, and eventually Saunders County initiated a pursuit with it outside of Ashland, but also was unable to stop it. Brueggemann said. The Jeep had no license plates or flag stickers in the back window, he said.

If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 402-296-9370, Brueggemann said.