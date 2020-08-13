Sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

According to Brueggemann, the first victim in the county withdrew $22,000 in cash from their bank, and sent the cash to the address specified by the voice on the phone.

“The money was sent out of state by FedEx to pay for their son not being arrested,” Brueggemann said. “After the money was sent, the parent found the son was alright and did not make the phone call.”

The second county victim, the sheriff said, withdrew $7,500 in cash from their bank, and sent the money as instructed to an address out of state through FedEx to pay for their granddaughter not to be arrested. After the money was sent, a family member found the granddaughter was alright and was never arrested.

“The scammers are very good at what they do. They make the story very convincing and urgent,” Brueggemann said.

The scammers act upon the victim’s emotions and sense of loyalty to their loved one, blocking out rational, critical thinking that might normally occur, according to Brueggemann.