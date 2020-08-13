Sheriff warns residents of telephone scam

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents need to be aware – and how to respond – to a telephone scam that has been occurring in the county in recent weeks.
That’s the warning from Sheriff William Brueggemann in a press statement just released.
“Several citizens in Cass County have become victims of a fraud in the past several weeks, a fraud called the Parent or Grandparent Scam,” Brueggemann said in the release.
According to Brueggemann, the victim will get a phone call from someone pretending to be their son, daughter or grandchild. The victim may hear a crying voice saying the words Dad, Mom, Grandma or Grandpa.
“That person will explain they were in an accident and are being arrested, and they have lost their phone and are calling from a friend's phone,” Brueggemann said.
The voice will say they don't know how to explain everything, so they will have a friend (or a person claiming to be an arresting officer, attorney, doctor at a hospital or some other person) explain the circumstances, Brueggemann said.
The voice claiming to be an arresting officer or an attorney will advise the victim that their grandchild, son or daughter ran a stop sign and had an accident, and that the police found a large amount of drugs or weapons. They will also say their grandchild, son or daughter will be arrested.
According to Brueggemann, the first victim in the county withdrew $22,000 in cash from their bank, and sent the cash to the address specified by the voice on the phone.
“The money was sent out of state by FedEx to pay for their son not being arrested,” Brueggemann said. “After the money was sent, the parent found the son was alright and did not make the phone call.”
The second county victim, the sheriff said, withdrew $7,500 in cash from their bank, and sent the money as instructed to an address out of state through FedEx to pay for their granddaughter not to be arrested. After the money was sent, a family member found the granddaughter was alright and was never arrested.
“The scammers are very good at what they do. They make the story very convincing and urgent,” Brueggemann said.
The scammers act upon the victim’s emotions and sense of loyalty to their loved one, blocking out rational, critical thinking that might normally occur, according to Brueggemann.
“It doesn't matter what your educational level is because it triggers something emotional. The victim may be told they are the only person trusted enough to help. As a parent or grandparent, your first emotion is to help and come to the aid of your son, daughter or grandchild, and as a parent or grandparent, you don't want to make a mistake in their family decisions.”
The scammers are sophisticated, making them even more dangerous, Brueggemann said. The scammers are obtaining the victim's information through social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., the sheriff said.
If residents get a telephone call like this, they should not panic, but resist the pressure to act quickly or secretly, Brueggemann said.
“Verify the person's identity by asking questions someone else couldn't possibly answer,” Brueggemann said. “Contact a family member of that person who supposedly called you. Get off of the phone and call your son, daughter or grandchild. They may answer the phone.
“The other thing that's a dead giveaway is how scammers want you to get the money to them. If it’s a wire transfer, such as Western Union, or Money Gram, an overnight delivery service or courier (with check or cash), money order or a prepaid card or gift card (in which the scammer will ask you to read the numbers on the back of the card over the phone), don’t do it.
“Remember, court systems don't accept gift cards,” Brueggemann said.
Perhaps the best way to avoid these swindles is to simply hang up, he said.
“In a situation where someone is asking for money right now using fear, excitement or sympathy, it’s probably a scam,” Brueggemann said.
Here are examples of common phone scams, he added, that people should be aware of:
Threatening calls from the IRS.
Technical support calls.
Fake charity appeals.
Lottery scams.
Family members in peril.
Bank fraud calls.
Insurance, health care and debt scams.
Website password requests.
