Sheriff's office seeking funds for new K-9

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new K-9 to continue being a part of its crime-fighting mission.

“The K-9 Unit has been proven to be an important tool utilized by the sheriff's office to combat crime and build community relations,” said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

“We recently retired our canine, Roky, and our goal is to continue to provide this significant service to the citizens of Cass County.”

The use of canines offer many advantages in fighting crime, according to the sheriff.

* Canines are a visible deterrent.

* Canines detect and locate illegal drugs that have been concealed.

* Canines track criminals who have fled the scene.

* Canines search for missing persons.

However, the cost of outfitting a K-9 team (officer, K-9, vehicle, etc.) is expensive and is not traditionally funded by government agencies, but through donations, Brueggemann said.

That’s why he is reaching out to the residents of the county for their continued financial support.

“We are reaching out today to ask for your continued support for Cass County's K-9 program which would enable us to purchase a new canine,” Brueggemann said. “It is only through your tax deductible generous donations such as what you've provided in the past that the Cass County Sheriff's Office is able to continue to provide this service to the citizens of Cass County.”

To contribute to the sheriff's office K-9 program, call 402-296-9374 and ask for Nancy, or e-mail her at nancyg@co.cass.ne.us. Brueggemann said residents can also send a check directly to the Cass County Sheriff's K-9 program, 336 Main Street, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.

“I would like to thank the citizens for their past generosity with the Cass County Sheriff's K-9 program,” Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.