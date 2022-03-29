 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office sending vests to Ukraine

ukraine vests

Lt. Larry Burke and Deputy Wes Tuttle fill a container of expired bulletproof vests in the Cass County Sheriff's Department that will eventually be shipped to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Sheriff's Office is in the process of loading up all of its expired bulletproof vests so they can be processed and sent to Ukraine.

Nebraska State Patrol offices across the state are the collection points for the expired law enforcement vests. The patrol will then transfer them to the Nebraska National Guard that will be tasked with forwarding them to the proper authorities for their trip to Ukraine, the sheriff’s office said.

The United States has been sending many different supplies to that country in its war against Russia.

