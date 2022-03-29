Sheriff's office sending vests to Ukraine

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Sheriff's Office is in the process of loading up all of its expired bulletproof vests so they can be processed and sent to Ukraine.

Nebraska State Patrol offices across the state are the collection points for the expired law enforcement vests. The patrol will then transfer them to the Nebraska National Guard that will be tasked with forwarding them to the proper authorities for their trip to Ukraine, the sheriff’s office said.

The United States has been sending many different supplies to that country in its war against Russia.

