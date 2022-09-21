 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office suggests best routes to Thursday concert

View of Murdock for Luke Bryan concert

Fans at Thursday night's Luke Bryan concert will have this view of Murdock. The Cass County Sheriff's Office has listed several routes to take to get to the concert site. Thousands of people will travel to the site to listen to music from Luke Bryan and several other performers.

 Brent Hardin

MURDOCK – For those attending the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Concert Thursday evening in Murdock, the Cass County Sheriff's Office suggests these two routes as the best ways to get there:

1) Church Road (either way) to 310th Street, south to Waverly Road and then west to the concert site.

2) Nebraska Highway 1 (either way) to Bluff Road, west to 298th Street, then north to the concert site.

Traffic will be controlled at those intersections, the sheriff’s office said.

“Your utmost caution will be appreciated as there will be a lot of traffic coming and leaving the concert,” the office said.

