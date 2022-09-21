Sheriff's office suggests best routes to Thursday concert

MURDOCK – For those attending the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Concert Thursday evening in Murdock, the Cass County Sheriff's Office suggests these two routes as the best ways to get there:

1) Church Road (either way) to 310th Street, south to Waverly Road and then west to the concert site.

2) Nebraska Highway 1 (either way) to Bluff Road, west to 298th Street, then north to the concert site.

Traffic will be controlled at those intersections, the sheriff’s office said.

“Your utmost caution will be appreciated as there will be a lot of traffic coming and leaving the concert,” the office said.