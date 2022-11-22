 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Fremont Tribune is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Shoppers urged to think local this Saturday

  • Updated
small business photo

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert urges the public to visit downtown, and elsewhere, this Saturday and patronize local retailers during Small Business Saturday. "It's important to all of us," he said.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Think small. Think local.

That’s the purpose of Small Business Saturday, a nationwide effort promoting smaller, more local businesses during the holiday season.

That includes Plattsmouth, which will celebrate this special event this Saturday.

Nearly two dozen businesses, most downtown, but also elsewhere, will be offering sales and specials throughout the day, according to the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

Participating businesses include: Cottage Refunk, Citizens State Bank, Cass County Museum, DC's Waterhole, Dreamwerks Tattoo, Four30 Salon and Boutique, Full Draw Archery, Godfathers Pizza, Herban Coffee and Bloom, John's Appliance, Main Street Jewelers, Plattsmouth Nutrition, Quirky Candies and Riot Creations, River House Café, Stan's Bakery, Shaw Hardware, Serenity Yoga and Wellness, Shallow River Emporium, The Jean Marie Boutique, Under His Wings, and Wilkerson Artworks.

But, there’s more.

Through Dec. 3, shoppers can participate in Stamp and Win. Just pick up a passport in any participating store and when the passport is stamped by all the stores, just turn it in at any of those stores for a drawing for prizes.

“I encourage everybody to patronize our small businesses,” Mayor Paul Lambert said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “They hire a lot of local people and keep our community strong and vibrant.”

