PLATTSMOUTH - A Plattsmouth woman has been arrested for being involved in a domestic disturbance in which firearms were used.
According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched on Thursday to a residence in the area of South Seventh Street and Second Avenue after receiving a report of a disturbance going on there with the possibility of firearms in the residence.
Upon investigation, Alyssa Appleby, 27, of Plattsmouth, was arrested for firing a handgun in the direction of her live-in boyfriend during an argument. Charges on Appleby included making terroristic threats and use of a firearm while committing a felony.