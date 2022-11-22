"Significant project" starting soon, council told

PLATTSMOUTH – Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Plattsmouth could start soon.

That was the message the City Council received during an update this past Monday evening.

“This is a very significant project for your community,” said Keith Hobson of Fox/Strand Associates, an Iowa-based environmental and civil engineering firm.

The design of the plant is 100 percent finished, he said, with pre-construction ground almost done. A submittal to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a construction permit could go out in a couple of weeks, Hobson said.

If approved there, then construction bids will be sought a short time later with a contract awarded in February, he said.

Construction could then start in March with completion in May of 2025, possibly sooner, he said.

“We’re allowing two years for substantial completion,” Hobson told the council.

The plant will be built in the Fourmile Industrial Park in the western part of town and will also feature a raw sewage intake pumping station on East Main Street and a sewage force main, mostly along Lincoln Avenue, to the plant.

Construction cost for the new plant is estimated at $59.3 million, the council was told.

Federal and state funds will cover 95 percent of that with the city paying the remainder, Hobson said.

A force main will convey wastewater from the new raw wastewater pump station on East Main to the new facility, said Steve Soupir, also of Fox/Strand.

The main, or pipe, will be 22,000 feet in length with two parallel pipes, a 24-inch and a 12-inch, Soupir said.

Most of the main will go up Lincoln Avenue to Smith Avenue to 16th Avenue, then west to the facility, he said.

It will be built in two phases with the goal of maintaining access for the residents on the route, as well as access to Rhylander Park.

Total cost is estimated at $25 million.

This portion of the overall project could be done by October 2024, Soupir said.

City Administrator Emily Bausch was excited about the news.

“This is a huge milestone for this community,” she said. “I’m thrilled. It’s a big day.”

The update was for discussion only and there was no official action taken.

The council did take action on replacing the city’s current street sweeper that has been down frequently for repairs and has been used longer than expected.

The council unanimously approved the purchase of a demo sweeper at a cost of $232,586 that included an $8,500 trade-in on the current sweeper.