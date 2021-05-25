Signs show COVID losing its grip

PLATTSMOUTH – There are more and more signs that COVID-19 is losing its grip in this area, though health officials continue stressing the need to follow safety practices.

“Over the past month our communities have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates, both of which improve the overall outlook of the pandemic,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Monday, according to the department, only 13 active COVID cases were reported in Cass County, with the death total tied with the virus remaining at 16, a figure that has not changed in weeks.

Meanwhile, the percentage of the population of 16 and older in the two-county area being fully vaccinated has increased to 45 percent.

What’s more, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this week removed all directed health measure regulations, Steventon said.

“Ultimately, this move removes the Class 5 misdemeanor penalty associated with not abiding by the statewide quarantine and/or isolation guidance,” she said.

Public health recommendations across the state, however, remain the same, Steventon said.

“Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated, wear a mask in public when you cannot socially distance, quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, isolate if you have COVID-19, and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Vaccinated people should wear a mask when traveling on planes, buses or trains, or when required by local regulations or business policies, watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home while ill.”

