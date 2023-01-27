 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Signup in progress for ARC and PLC programs for ag producers

  Updated
2022 Agriculture icon

LINCOLN – Agriculture producers, including those in Cass and Sarpy counties, can now enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2023 crop year, the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) said.

They can also elect specific coverage.

The signup period is open through March 15, and producers can begin working with their USDA county Farm Service Agency (FSA) office now to complete the process, the FSA said.

Producers can also learn about ARC and PLC options during a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Registration for the webinar is free and can be found at cap.unl.edu/webinars.

ARC and PLC are safety-net programs that help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops.

“Safety-net programs like ARC and PLC are designed to help producers mitigate some of the financial stressors associated with crop production,” said John Berge, Nebraska FSA state executive director.

ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price.

Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.

Producers can elect coverage and enroll in ARC-county or PLC on a crop-by-crop basis, or ARC-individual for the entire farm, for the 2023 crop year.

Although election changes for 2023 are optional, enrollment (signed contract) is required for each year of the program. If a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm, it will be necessary to sign a new contract for the farm by the March 15 deadline if a 2023 election change is desired.

If an election is not submitted by the deadline of March 15, 2023, the election defaults to the current election for crops on the farm from the prior crop year.

