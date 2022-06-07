Six fireworks-selling sites approved by council

PLATTSMOUTH – As in past years, there’ll be plenty of places in Plattsmouth to buy fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The City Council on Monday evening approved fireworks licenses for the following businesses and their locations:

Outlet Fireworks – 1318 S. 15th St.

Bellino Fireworks, Inc. – 2405 Oak Hill Road.

Wild Willy’s Fireworks, L.L.C. – 16320 Westside Drive.

Ka-Boomer’s Ent., Inc. – 211 S. 23rd St.

Hometown Fireworks – Eighth and Chicago avenues – vacant lot north of car wash.

Patriot Pete’s Fireworks – 16418 Westside Drive.

The sale of fireworks will begin at 12:01 a.m. on June 24 and end at 11:59 p.m. on July 5. (Since July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, the national observance holiday will be on the following day, July 5.)

“This is the same number (of businesses) as last year,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

In other business, the council approved a license and management agreement between the city and the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association for a non-exclusive license to use the Entertainment Plaza at Fourth and Main streets for holding various events during 2022.

The association plans 13 events this year, according to its president, Misty Stine. This includes a weekly street market, as opposed to being called a farmers market, beginning on June 17 through Aug. 5.

“We appreciate what you do for the downtown area,” Lambert told Stine.

Following the meeting, Lambert said he believes renovation work should begin at the end of this month on the former Plattsmouth High School building into apartments.

“As far as I know, things are moving forward,” he said. “They (developers) have already put a ton of money in cleaning the building.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.