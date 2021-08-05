Six teens taken to hospital after rollover crash

GREENWOOD – Six teenagers from Eagle and Waverly were transported to Lincoln hospitals early Thursday morning after they were involved in a DUI-caused crash in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined rescue crews from several area departments at 3:44 a.m. Thursday. The rollover incident happened near the intersection of 202nd Street and Waverly Road by Greenwood. It took place just south of where Interstate 80 enters the western part of the county.

Cass County EMS, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Ashland Rescue and Waverly Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after deputies received an emergency call. They learned a 17-year-old juvenile from Eagle was driving a silver Ford Escape northbound on 202nd Street. There were five juvenile passengers.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said an investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the car. He said a witness to the accident saw the car swerve off the road and then roll over. The impact of the car’s collision with the ground caused the driver and at least two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.

Rescue crews transported all six teenagers to Lincoln hospitals. Several went to CHI Health St. Elizabeth and others went to Bryan West Medical Center.