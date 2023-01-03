Six vie for vacant board seat

PLATTSMOUTH – Six candidates have applied for the District 4 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

The seat was recently vacated by the retirement of Dan Henry, who is moving with his wife to Texas where they own a home.

Henry’s last day on the board was this past Saturday.

The six candidates are John Winkler of Cedar Creek, William Swenson of Cedar Creek, Michael Barrett of Weeping Water, Steven Rose of Louisville, Eddie Hall of Louisville, and Jacob Wuerfele of Louisville.

“Applications were taken through Dec. 23,” said Gerri Draper, county clerk/election commissioner.

The next step now will be the interview process on each candidate by a three-member committee of County Attorney Chris Perrone, County Treasurer Cynthia Fenton and Draper in mid-January.

The committee’s selection will then fill that seat that has two years remaining on its current term.

That individual will be the third new member on the board.

In last November’s general election, Taylor Boyle won the board’s District 2 seat, while Alexander DeGarmo won the District 3 seat. Duane Murdoch and Dale Sharp are the only two remaining members from the 2020 election.