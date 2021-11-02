Sixth Street Bridge in Louisville is open

LOUISVILLE – As Louisville resident Patsy Sawyer was walking across the new Sixth Street Bridge following ribbon-cutting ceremonies last Friday, she said, “It’s wonderful. We’re all excited.”

Mayor Rod Petersen was equally thrilled.

“It’s amazing that it’s in place. It was just a concept a year ago.”

The new one-lane bridge, south of the downtown section, replaces an old one and is easier to see on-coming traffic, Petersen said.

The old bridge had to be replaced after it was condemned in July 2020, he added.

City workers and several volunteers assembled the new bridge off to the side during the last week of August, Petersen said.

“It took just five days to assemble,” he said.

It was set on rollers, then pushed across and lowered onto permanent foundations, Petersen said.

Following the installation, the portions of Sixth Street around the bridge had to be repaved.

The total cost was $325,000, Petersen said.

The bridge is officially considered a temporary one and might need replacing someday, according to Petersen.

“It might be 15 or 20 years,” he said.

