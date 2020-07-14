Slight increase in Cass County COVID-19 cases observed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – As of Tuesday, the number of Cass County residents who have—or had—tested positive for COVID-19 was close to 90.

What’s more, an official with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said she saw a slight increase in the positivity rate for the virus recently.

“It was stable for a month, but during the week that ended on July 4, the rate went up again,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director. “It peaked up a little bit.”

The positivity rate is based on the number of confirmed cases from the total number of tests performed. Steventon believes the cause for this slight increase of confirmed cases during the holiday week was that fewer tests were performed, especially on people not showing symptoms.

She added it is still too early to tell whether July 4 activities played a role in the increased numbers.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County was 87, with 2,706 residents having been tested since the pandemic began, according to department figures.

There have been 62 recoveries and two deaths.