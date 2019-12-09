PLATTSMOUTH – That Red Lantern Shoppes promotion during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 really put a nice glow on the downtown Plattsmouth retail scene, according to a spokeswoman.
There were 27 shops that took part in this first-ever promotion in which shoppers received a passport that would be stamped in every participating store they visited with a chance to win prizes.
As it turned out, retailers were also winners with brisk business that came their way, said Sonja Endorf, event coordinator.
“Businesses were happy with the turnout,” she said. “They were busy all day. The shoppers weren’t just having their passports stamped. They were buying things and ordering food and drinks.”
More than 50 shoppers had their passports stamped by all 27 retailers, Endorf said.
The passports were then collected for a drawing in which 15 lucky shoppers received various prizes, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
This year’s Small Business Saturday was enhanced with the scheduling of the annual Victorian Christmas on Main that evening.
That encouraged many shoppers during the day to stay around for the evening events, Endorf said.
“It started at 8 a.m. and many made a day of it,” she said.
This Red Lantern Shoppes promotion appears to have a bright future.
“We plan on doing it next year,” Endorf said. “People seemed to enjoy it.”