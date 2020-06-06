Smith retires from PCMS principal role

“It was hard to give up coaching,” Smith said. “I was the head wrestling coach at the time, and that group of seniors was a great group of kids. Part of me wanted to keep going in coaching, but you don’t turn down an opportunity like the one I was presented here. It’s turned out well.”

Smith has handled a variety of tasks during his two decades as PCMS principal. He oversees dozens of staff members, handles student discipline, writes academic and budget reports, communicates with parents and attends meetings with other district officials.

Smith said the biggest difference between being a teacher and an administrator is the direct involvement teachers have with their students in the classroom.

“When you’re a teacher or a coach, you’re able to see the direct result of what you’ve done,” Smith said. “You can see that student make progress and see that athlete get better because you’re with them in your class every day. You’re in a position to get more feedback from them too, so you can know if things are going well or if there are things you need to work on more.