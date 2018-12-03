PLATTSMOUTH – A weekend winter storm brought higher than expected snowfall amounts in this area causing a rash of motor vehicle accidents and no doubt achy muscles from snow shoveling.
One of those accidents occurred on Mynard Road west of U.S. Highway 75 in which a motorist slid off the icy road with the vehicle landing on its top in a ditch near a creek and trapping the motorist for several hours, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver was identified as David Lamb of rural Cass County, who was just a quarter of a mile from his home and heading to work when the accident happened, said his daughter, Martha Layne.
“He thought he was going to die because he is diabetic and has bad kidneys and was afraid he was going to go into diabetic coma,” Layne said. “He prayed all night.”
Her father periodically honked his horn, but nobody heard it, she added.
After the vehicle was found, the Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue unit was dispatched to the scene and extricated Lamb from the vehicle by 9 a.m. He was transported to an Omaha hospital and is recovering, Layne said.
“He didn’t suffer frostbite, believe it or not,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
Layne praised all those who came to the scene to rescue her father.
“I appreciate their kind heart and effort,” she said. “They were wonderful.”
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb., up to 7.5 inches of snow was recorded at Offutt Air Force Base, the closest reporting site to Plattsmouth.
According to the weather service, the area should see a brief warm-up by Wednesday before ending the work week on a cold note. However, temperatures are expected to trend closer to normal next week as high pressure lingers over the Plains.