Snowfall totals below normal, NWS says

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite last weekend’s snowstorm, this area is apparently still below normal snowfall totals for this time of winter.

That’s according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Valley that keeps track of annual snowfall totals in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.

According to the NWS, Omaha has received 7.8 inches of snow since Dec. 1, about 1.5 inches below normal. Lincoln has received 3.7 inches of snow, 4.5 inches below normal, the NWS said.

Depending on the location, Cass County received 2 to 4 inches of snow from the storm that swept through the area last Friday evening through early Saturday morning with visibility down to one mile at times.

“The far eastern portion of Cass County got 4 inches,” said Katie Gross, meteorologist.

Approximately 2 inches were recorded some three miles west/southwest of Elmwood, she said.

Bellevue received 3.9 inches, she added.

“It was definitely in the eastern portions of the county that got more,” Gross said.

Parts of Iowa got hit harder with Des Moines, for example, receiving 8 to 12 inches, and up to 18 inches in other areas, she said.

Concerning this weekend, there’s a small chance of snow on Friday evening, Gross said.

“Otherwise, it looks pretty dry,” she said.

