Solar farm proposal put on hold

PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been canceled until further notice.

That announcement was made at Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“The (solar farm) permit is in limbo,” said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

It was assumed the board at its April 12 meeting would vote on action taken at a public hearing on the matter on March 14.

More than 150 people gathered at the county fairgrounds that evening to voice support or opposition to the 3,200-acre project before the county’s planning board.

At issue was a conditional land use permit for the proposed project.

It was assumed the planning board would recommend approval or denial with that recommendation going before the commissioners for a final decision.

Instead, the board’s vote ended in a 4 to 4 tie.

According to County Attorney Colin Palm, a state statute requires a recommendation one way or the other for county boards to act on.

That was not the case here with the 4 to 4 tie, he said.

“To follow state statute is important,” Palm told the commissioners. “I don’t think it should be in front of you, yet.”

Jensen added, “We have to have a recommendation to approve or deny.”

The commissioners also want more information before they vote.

“We have a whole bunch of issues,” said Chairman Dan Henry. “We’ve got to know what the end result is going to be before we vote.”

Fellow commissioner Jim Peterson added, “There are a lot of blanks in the (permit) application.”

A series of public hearings on the project was expected, but that’s too many, according to Henry.

“We need to come up with a plan so when we vote on it, it’s over,” he said.

One issue involves landowners within the boundary of the project. Apparently, not all the landowners have been contacted for their authorization on the project.

“It could be months,” Jensen said concerning another public hearing.

