Solar farm to be smaller, official says

PLATTSMOUTH – The proposed solar farm near Murray will apparently be smaller than originally announced.

Instead of taking up 3,200 acres when it was first made public, the plan now calls for it to be only around 2,500 acres.

That’s according to Matt Jones, an official with the development firm, NextEra.

Jones and other company representatives were the guest speakers at the Plattsmouth Rotary Club luncheon on April 27.

“We don’t need it,” Jones said of the original 3,200-acre plan. “We need only 2,500 acres. The impact will be smaller.”

The proposed solar farm has brought out both supporters and opponents, as was the case at a public hearing in March attended by an estimated 150-plus.

The Cass County Planning Commission, which must recommend either approval or denial to the county’s Board of Commissioners, voted 4 to 4 at that hearing, meaning another vote must be taken in the future.

Solar power works by converting energy from the sun into electricity (or heat). Both are generated through the use of solar panels, which range in size from residential rooftops to “solar farms” stretching over acres of rural land.

According to Jones, solar panels for the energy conversion into electricity would be installed some 18 inches off the ground and be no taller than 10 or 12 feet in height.

“They would be not much taller than corn when fully grown,” Jones said.

In stormy weather, the glass panels could withstand hail, but if something were to happen, repairs would be made immediately, he said.

Landscaping would be planted around the farm, Jones said.

It would generate 320 megawatts and would interconnect to the Omaha Public Power District transmission system through the OPPD electrical grid.

It has the capacity to power 44,000 homes, Jones said.

It would generate $850,000 annually for the Conestoga Public School District and around $250,000 for the county, Jones said.

Plus, it would provide 375 construction jobs and eventually five or so fulltime positions for operations and maintenance, he added.

“We see solar as a big part of our energy future,” Jones said.

