Some heavy lifting for public safety
PLATTSMOUTH - To lift heavy objects off of vehicles, or people, fortunately does not occur often on rescue calls, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

“But, the possibility is out there,” he added.

To ensure they have the proper knowledge on handling these situations should they ever occur, a group of area firefighters and emergency management staff recently participated in a heavy rescue course. This class was held by the state fire marshal’s office and dealt with how to lift heavy objects and complex rescue situations, Wilson said.

“It was getting familiar with the capabilities of the equipment,” he said. “It was also good watching the members looking over the situation and being observant of the center gravity, pivot and pinch points.”

In simulated exercises involving the removal of a large object off a vehicle and freeing an “person” under heavy objects, equipment like airbags, Jaws of Life, hydraulic rams and vehicle extrication struts rescue jacks were used, Wilson said.

“It was our equipment that we were training with.”

To know how to use this equipment in a precise matter is imperative, according to Wilson.

“They may move one area of the equipment that could cause more harm on another side of the equipment,” he said. “Equipment stabilization and securement were key at all angles. Safety for the victims and to rescue workers was paramount.”

There were 16 PVFD members, Cass County Emergency Management officials and Louisville fire staff who participated, Wilson said.

The course went over well for all involved, according to Wilson.

“Yes,” he added.

