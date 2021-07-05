Some heavy lifting for public safety

PLATTSMOUTH - To lift heavy objects off of vehicles, or people, fortunately does not occur often on rescue calls, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

“But, the possibility is out there,” he added.

To ensure they have the proper knowledge on handling these situations should they ever occur, a group of area firefighters and emergency management staff recently participated in a heavy rescue course. This class was held by the state fire marshal’s office and dealt with how to lift heavy objects and complex rescue situations, Wilson said.

“It was getting familiar with the capabilities of the equipment,” he said. “It was also good watching the members looking over the situation and being observant of the center gravity, pivot and pinch points.”

In simulated exercises involving the removal of a large object off a vehicle and freeing an “person” under heavy objects, equipment like airbags, Jaws of Life, hydraulic rams and vehicle extrication struts rescue jacks were used, Wilson said.

“It was our equipment that we were training with.”

To know how to use this equipment in a precise matter is imperative, according to Wilson.