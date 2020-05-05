Some local restaurants reopened on Monday, but many didn't

PLATTSMOUTH – One would think restaurant owners couldn’t wait to reopen for dine-in customers after weeks of state-ordered restrictions.
But while those restrictions concerning COVID-19 have been relaxed, many area owners are deciding not to put dine-in service back on the menu just yet.
KaCee Peters, owner of Back Alley Diner in Plattsmouth, is one of them.
“It’s too soon,” she said on Tuesday.
The relaxing of restrictions by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that went into effect on Monday is too early what with the spread of COVID-19 still out there, she said.
Therefore, she has decided to continue take-out, curbside pickup or delivery service for now.
“It’s not worth my health or someone else’s health,” she said of reopening now.
Mom’s Café in downtown Plattsmouth will return to dine-in service this Friday at 5 p.m., but with reservations in advance to better control the number of diners, said Mary Harrison, owner.
Though Ricketts relaxed dine-in restrictions, there are stipulations like a maximum 50 percent of restaurant capacity at any one time.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Harrison said. “We have to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
As with other restaurants, Mom’s has had to offer just take-out for its customers.
“It’s been tough, very tough,” Harrison said. “We’re very appreciative of the support from our regular customers.”
One restaurant that did open for dine-in service was Beyond BBQ, 1003 Chicago Ave. The numerous customers who came on Monday, however, asked for dinners to go, said Ed Goebig, who owns that establishment with his family.
“That’s all they wanted was take-out,” he said. “I think everybody by now is accustomed to take-out.”
Many customers also feel it’s too early to resume dine-in service, said Goebig, adding that take-out has always been a bigger part of his business.
D.J.’s Dugout, U.S. Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road, also reopened its doors on Monday after weeks of take-out service only.
“We got a lot of calls asking if we were open,” said Andrew Meyers, general manager.
The day started slow, but by evening, D.J.’s filled to three-quarters of the 50 percent max, Meyers said.
More and more people will likely come back to dine, he felt.
“People are getting cabin fever,” he said.
