Some local restaurants reopened on Monday, but many didn't

PLATTSMOUTH – One would think restaurant owners couldn’t wait to reopen for dine-in customers after weeks of state-ordered restrictions.

But while those restrictions concerning COVID-19 have been relaxed, many area owners are deciding not to put dine-in service back on the menu just yet.

KaCee Peters, owner of Back Alley Diner in Plattsmouth, is one of them.

“It’s too soon,” she said on Tuesday.

The relaxing of restrictions by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts that went into effect on Monday is too early what with the spread of COVID-19 still out there, she said.

Therefore, she has decided to continue take-out, curbside pickup or delivery service for now.

“It’s not worth my health or someone else’s health,” she said of reopening now.

Mom’s Café in downtown Plattsmouth will return to dine-in service this Friday at 5 p.m., but with reservations in advance to better control the number of diners, said Mary Harrison, owner.

Though Ricketts relaxed dine-in restrictions, there are stipulations like a maximum 50 percent of restaurant capacity at any one time.