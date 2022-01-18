Sommer fills board vacancy

PLATTSMOUTH – Jennifer Sommer said she is honored and humbled to have been chosen to serve as the new District 2 representative on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

“I understand the importance and the responsibility of this position,” she said.

Sommer, a Buccaneer Bay resident since 2018, took part in her first board meeting on Tuesday following a swearing-in ceremony. She replaced Janet McCartney, who resigned last month due to health concerns.

“It went good,” Sommer said of the meeting afterwards.

Sommer was recently selected to fill that newly-vacant seat by a special committee that was made up of Colin Palm, county attorney; Cindy Fenton, county treasurer; and Geri Draper, county clerk. The vote for Sommer was 2 to 1 with Palm voting no.

Sommer will serve out the remainder of District 2’s four-year term that expires at the end of this year.

Sommer was one of three individuals who applied for the District 2 seat. The other two were Ron Nolte, a resident of rural Plattsmouth, and Ed Utterback, a Plattsmouth resident.

Sommer is director of Cass County Behind the Badge, an organization that supports the county's first responders.

“I’m very excited,” she said of the new position.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.