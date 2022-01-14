Sommer selected to serve on county board

PLATTSMOUTH – Jennifer Sommer, a Buccaneer Bay resident, has been selected by a special committee to serve as the District 2 representative on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

Sommer will replace Janet McCartney, who recently resigned because of health concerns. Sommer will serve out the remainder of District 2’s four-year term that expires at the end of this year.

The selection committee was made up of Colin Palm, county attorney; Cindy Fenton, county treasurer; and Geri Draper, county clerk. The vote for Sommer was 2 to 1 with Palm voting no.

Sommer was one of three individuals who applied for the District 2 seat. The other two were Ron Nolte, a resident of rural Plattsmouth, and Ed Utterback, a Plattsmouth resident.

Sommer is director of Cass County Behind the Badge, an organization that supports the county's first responders.

Sommer’s first meeting may be on Tuesday, beginning at 8 a.m., pending the availability of a judge who must swear her in, Fenton said.

