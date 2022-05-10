Sophia Vercellino crowned Miss Plattsmouth 2022

PLATTSMOUTH – Sophia Vercellino said it’s an honor to represent her community as Miss Plattsmouth for 2022.

“I definitely didn’t expect it, but I am grateful to be the one to represent Plattsmouth and do it in a positive way,” she said. “I believe Miss Plattsmouth is a role model to other people and someone people can look up to.”

The 17-year-old Plattsmouth High School senior was crowned Miss Plattsmouth 2022 during last Saturday’s Food Truck Wars.

She was one of three PHS seniors who competed for the crown, with the other two being Jessica Meisinger and Krista Hardy.

There’s a process involved in becoming Miss Plattsmouth, according to Sophia.

Contestants must first fill out a paper application that includes answering five questions about their community activities and future plans, etc.

The next step is answering more questions on video, followed by submitting their high school senior picture. Sophia can certainly be a role model for younger girls based on her accomplishments and activities at Plattsmouth High.

She served on the student council all four years there, as well as being a member of the National Honor Society for three years.

Sophia is vice president of the PHS chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a global student-led organization, whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry.

She has been a member of the school’s cheer team for three years and a dance team member this year.

Sophia will now compete for the title of Miss Cass County to be named at the county fair in August. She will participate in parades, like those at the county fair and at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

But, there’s more. Sophia said she would like to start a new community service activity like cleanup projects around town.

At last Saturday’s crowning, Sophia also won a $750 scholarship from First State Bank.

She plans to use that to help pay tuition in college.

“I’m going to Iowa State University for exercise science and nutrition and then a master’s degree in athletic training.”

