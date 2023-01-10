Soybean board seeks members from Cass, other counties

LINCOLN – This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers in Districts 5, 7 and the at-large position. The candidacy petition period began on December 1 and will conclude on April 14.

Cass County is part of District 5.

Soybean farmers who reside in Cass County or other counties in these two districts that are up for election in 2023 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail.

The NSB at-large position is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the June board meeting.

The following districts are up for election this year:

District 5: Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson

District 7: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster

At-Large: All counties in Nebraska

“Serving on the NSB board of directors is a great way to provide leadership for the entire Nebraska soybean industry,” said Jason Penke, farmer and NSB vice chairman. “I would encourage soybean farmers in districts that are up for election to consider joining our dynamic organization and running for the board.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition.

To apply for candidacy in Districts 5, 7 or the at-large position you must:

• Obtain a NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s interim executive director, Lois Ronhovde, at 402-432-5720 or lois@nebraskasoybeans.org.

• Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in your district.

• Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 14, 2023.

District directors’ roles and responsibilities include:

• Manage and conduct the business of the Nebraska Soybean Board.

• Uphold the core values of integrity, leadership, collaboration, adaptability and innovation.

• Attend five annual board meetings (typically held in September, November, January, March and June/July). These meetings are required and are one to two days in length.

• Participate in trade missions, work with the media, represent NSB at events, meetings and more.

• Serve on two of the four NSB committees each year. These committees provide strategic direction regarding board decisions.

• Serve a three-year term that would begin October 1, 2023.

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the state’s share of funds generated by the one-half of 1 percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education and domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.