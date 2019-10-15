PLATTSMOUTH – Despite brisk, damp weather last Thursday, another good crowd attended the annual Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department spaghetti feed.
“The community has been supportive of the ‘World Famous’ spaghetti feed,” said Chief Mike Wilson.
Held during Fire Prevention Week, this event not only raises money for the fire department, it also brings the department and the community closer together in raising awareness on how to prevent fires, he said.
The public was invited to take home informative tips on fire prevention and safety measures from harmful gases, as well as little flashlights and key chains.
New technology, brought in from Offutt Air Force Base, allowed the kids to use real fire extinguishers to put out simulated fires on a screen.
The department has two rescue boats at the ready when needed. And, they were certainly needed during this year’s flooding, according to Capt. Jon Hardy.
Typically, about four rescue calls come in on a yearly basis. Not this year.
“We had nine calls in three days, seven on one day,” Hardy said. “We were running nonstop for three days.”
The department rescued water-trapped people as far away as Ashland, he said.
The people are transported back to where the boat was launched where medical care is available, Hardy said.
“It’s public relations,” Wilson said of this event. “It’s working with the public during Fire Prevention Week.”