PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert has called for a special meeting with the City Council in City Hall this Monday evening at 7:30 concerning flood-related issues.
Specifically, the meeting’s purpose will be authorizing an emergency scope of work for the wastewater treatment plant with Building Crafts, Inc. of Red Oak, Iowa, as well as considering action to open Twin Rivers Water Park on a limited basis if water quality standards required by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services can be achieved.