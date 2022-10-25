 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special event for Civil War soldier on Saturday

  • Updated
civil war event

The rededication of the headstone of a Civil War soldier from Plattsmouth is part of a special event in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday morning.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to a special ceremony this Saturday in Oak Hill Cemetery honoring the permanent resting place for a Civil War veteran.

The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War plan to rededicate the headstone of Benton Kinkead, a Civil War soldier from Plattsmouth, whose cremated remains came home in a special burial ceremony last year.

Saturday’s rededication begins at 10 a.m., followed by a special event by the Civil War re-enactors.

For more than a century, the cremated remains of Kinkead laid unclaimed in a funeral home in Washington State before returning to Plattsmouth last year.

