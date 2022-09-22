Special event in downtown Plattsmouth this Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH - Fall has arrived and downtown Plattsmouth merchants will be celebrating it this Saturday.
It’s Fall Y’ All is a new event sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.
Practically every store will have something going on, such as sidewalk sales, specials indoors or pop-up vendors.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
