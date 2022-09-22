 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special event in downtown Plattsmouth this Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
fall y all

The Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association is sponsoring It's Fall Y'All this Saturday with downtown merchants offering sidewalk sales, specials indoors and pop-up vendors. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH - Fall has arrived and downtown Plattsmouth merchants will be celebrating it this Saturday.

It’s Fall Y’ All is a new event sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

Practically every store will have something going on, such as sidewalk sales, specials indoors or pop-up vendors.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

