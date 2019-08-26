PLATTSMOUTH – Once again, the Cass County Historical Museum will celebrate the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival with extended hours to allow people more time to learn of this area’s history.
The museum, located in downtown Plattsmouth at 646 Main St., will open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 and 7 and close at 4 p.m.
The farm shed in the museum’s courtyard will be open with a display of farm equipment.
At the east end of Main Street, the Cook Log Cabin, Burlington Caboose and the new replica of a Lewis and Clark pirogue will also be open from 10 to 4..
On Sunday, Sept. 8, the museum, farm shed, cabin, caboose and pirogue will be open from noon to 4.
Admission will be free all weekend.
On Sept. 6 and 7, a pie sale will be held in the museum from 11 to 4.
Home baked pies will be sold by the piece or whole with proceeds to benefit the historical society.
A new exhibit "Karnival Memories" will open in the Davis Conference Room on August 27 and continue through October 6. The exhibit features photographs and souvenirs from past Kass Kounty King Korn Karnivals.
New this year are photographs from the 1960s that were recently donated.
For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.