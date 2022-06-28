Special events highlight Murdock's July 4 celebration

MURDOCK – This year’s Independence Day celebration in Murdock will feature some special events.

“The petting zoo, Kona ice truck and ribbon cutting for the (playground) park are all new features for this year’s celebration,” said Jackie Barnes, village clerk.

Activities actually start on Saturday with the Murdock Volunteer Fire Department hosting a cornhole tournament, along with food, a beer garden and music with proceeds going towards a new fence for the playground park. . Contact Jeremy McHugh at Corn Growers State Bank at 402-867-2141 for more information.

Activities on Monday begin at 10 a.m. with the Murdock Museum, Fourth and Nebraska streets, opening its doors for public viewing.

Also at 10, the award-winning Cass County Creative Cats 4-H petting zoo will open next to the village post office.

A team tractor pull begins on Main Street at the same time. Call Dan Murdoch, 402-433-5005, for more details.

The Kona ice truck will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. at the museum.

The parade lineup begins at the Elmwood-Murdock Junior-Senior High School at 10 a.m.

The Lions Club will serve lunch beginning at 11 a.m. in the old fire hall on Main. The parade will also start at 11 on Main.

Afterwards, a ribbon-ceremony for the new playground on Main will take place.

The United Methodist Church will sponsor a pie and ice cream social from 12 noon to 3 p.m. in the church basement.

The day’s activities will climax with a fireworks show by John Stroy at the Murdock ball field at dusk.

