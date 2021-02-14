Speech teams capture awards at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Students from three Cass County schools claimed medals Saturday during speech events at the Auburn Invite.

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville traveled to Auburn for the in-person meet. Twelve schools from southeast Nebraska took part in multiple speech contests throughout the day.

Louisville captured fifth place in team standings with 80 points. The Lions produced medals in four events and had two championship performances.

Samantha Parrill won the Persuasive Speaking title and Reiley Reed claimed first place in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose event. Chloe Hibler collected a fifth-place medal in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose contest, and Lucas Hrabik posted fourth place in the Entertainment Speaking division.

The school’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson and Hrabik generated a fourth-place medal. The five Lions won an award in the category for the third time this season. The team finished fourth at the Louisville Invite and fifth in the Scotus Central Catholic Shamrock Invite.

Elmwood-Murdock tied for seventh place with 46 points. Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope and Bri Ross led the Knights with medal-winning performances.