Speech teams capture awards at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Students from three Cass County schools claimed medals Saturday during speech events at the Auburn Invite.
Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville traveled to Auburn for the in-person meet. Twelve schools from southeast Nebraska took part in multiple speech contests throughout the day.
Louisville captured fifth place in team standings with 80 points. The Lions produced medals in four events and had two championship performances.
Samantha Parrill won the Persuasive Speaking title and Reiley Reed claimed first place in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose event. Chloe Hibler collected a fifth-place medal in the Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose contest, and Lucas Hrabik posted fourth place in the Entertainment Speaking division.
The school’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Caleb Thieman, Emi Rupp, Jacob Peacock, Laura Swanson and Hrabik generated a fourth-place medal. The five Lions won an award in the category for the third time this season. The team finished fourth at the Louisville Invite and fifth in the Scotus Central Catholic Shamrock Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock tied for seventh place with 46 points. Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope and Bri Ross led the Knights with medal-winning performances.
Hogue finished second in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category, and Pope pocketed second place in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry division. Ross collected a sixth-place award in the Entertainment Speaking category.
Hogue earned her fourth medal of the season and Pope pocketed his third medal of the year. Ross earned her first medal of the winter season.
Conestoga finished in tenth place in team standings with 38 points. Lily Drannen and Jasmine Rainey left Auburn with medals for the Cougars.
Drannen secured a gold medal in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. She and Rainey then teamed up to win a second-place award in the Duet Acting division. Drannen generated her fifth medal of the year and Rainey earned her second award.
Drannen won an Oral Interpretation of Poetry championship for the second time this season. She also accomplished the feat at the Westside Warrior Invitational.
Team Results
Auburn 130, Nebraska City 104, Falls City Sacred Heart 98, Freeman 94, Louisville 80, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Elmwood-Murdock 46, Johnson-Brock 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Conestoga 38, Pawnee City 36, Fairbury 30
South Central Invitational
Conestoga students also took part in the South Central Invitational on Saturday. The team took home fifth place with 117 points.
Ella Lewis soared to the top of the charts in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry contest with her work. She earned first place in the category and posted her second championship of the year. She also won a gold medal at the Logan View Invite.
Lindee Watson generated a second-place medal in the Extemporaneous Speaking category, and John McConnell secured a pair of medals for Conestoga at the tournament. He finished fourth in the Persuasive Speaking contest and fifth in the Extemporaneous Speaking division.
Watson earned her third Extemporaneous Speaking award of the season. She won the championship at the Fairbury Jeff Invite and captured sixth place at the Louisville Speech Invite.
McConnell has won six varsity medals this season. He has brought home three awards in Persuasive Speaking contests and three medals in the Extemporaneous Speaking category.
Team Results
Thayer Central 687, Doniphan-Trumbull 265, Silver Lake 135, Shickley 118, Conestoga 117, Centennial 83, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 46, Deshler 43