PLATTSMOUTH – Speed was believed to be a factor in a one-vehicle accident south of Louisville on Friday that sent four juveniles to a hospital for precautionary reasons, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
According to his press release, deputies from his department, along with Louisville Fire and Rescue and the Cass County EMA responded around 1 p.m. to Kiser Road about a half-mile east of Nebraska Highway 50 for an injury accident.
An investigation determined that the 16-year-old female driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east on Kiser Road when she lost control.
The vehicle left the roadway and hit an embankment on the south side of the road. The driver and three passengers were transported to Bellevue Medical Center for precautionary reasons and until parents could be notified, according to Brueggemann.